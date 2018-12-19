Kosovo Creates Govt Panel to Work on NATO Accession

"Today I had a friendly phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg… I informed [Stoltenberg] about the concrete steps taken by the Kosovo government on the creation of an intergovernmental commission on NATO integration and membership," Haradinaj said on Facebook adding that the new panel would look at different approaches to Kosovo's accession to the alliance.
Commenting on the move, Stoltenberg said he regretted Kosovo's decision to create a national army, adding that NATO would be forced to review its level of engagement with the KSF.
