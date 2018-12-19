Kosovo Creates Govt Panel to Work on NATO Accession

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The authorities of Kosovo have set up an intergovernmental commission which will manage issues related to the self-proclaimed republic's accession to NATO, Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said on Wednesday following phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Today I had a friendly phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg… I informed [Stoltenberg] about the concrete steps taken by the Kosovo government on the creation of an intergovernmental commission on NATO integration and membership," Haradinaj said on Facebook adding that the new panel would look at different approaches to Kosovo's accession to the alliance.

Last week, the parliament of Kosovo passed a set of bills providing for the change of mandate of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) and its transformation into the republic's national army.

Commenting on the move, Stoltenberg said he regretted Kosovo's decision to create a national army, adding that NATO would be forced to review its level of engagement with the KSF.

