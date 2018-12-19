Berlin Mosque Raided by Police Over Suspected 'Terrorist Criminal Acts'

The mosque was reportedly founded in 2010 by Reda Seyam, a German-Egyptian Islamist who is accused of being involved in the 2002 Bali terror attack which left over 200 people dead.

Local police raided a mosque and several other buildings in the German capital on Wednesday, in an operation aimed at tackling suspected terrorism financing, Deutsche Welle reported citing prosecutors as saying.

One of the main suspects was identified as Ahmad A., an imam preaching under the name of Abul Baraa at the As-Sahaba mosque in the Berlin neighbourhood of Wedding.

© REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch German police secure evidence from the As-Sahaba mosque in Berlin Moabit, Germany, December 18, 2018

Prosecutors said that 45-year-old Baraa is suspected of sending money to an Islamist militant in Syria "for purchasing military equipment to carry out terrorist criminal acts."

No further details about the raids or the alleged money transfer have been released by authorities.

The Berliner Morgenpost newspaper reported that Germany's domestic intelligence agency is keeping a watchful eye on the As-Sahaba mosque, as it is believed to be a major meeting point for members of Germany's Salafist movement.

The mosque was founded by Reda Seyam, a German-Egyptian Islamist, in 2010. Leaving Germany shortly after, Seyam arrived in Syria where he became "education minister" of Daesh*, according to Berliner Morgenpost.

He is also accused of taking part in a deadly terror attack in Bali in 2002 which claimed the lives of at least 202 people.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.