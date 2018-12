MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three people were hospitalised following a stabbing attack at a health centre in East London, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

A man has been arrested following a machete attack that has left at least three injured, British media reported on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly took place at a health facility near Roman Road in Tower Hamlets at about 11:00 GMT.

According to police, the attack is not believed to be terror-related.

Further details are yet to be released.