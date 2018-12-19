Register
15:38 GMT +319 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A traffic sign is seen in front of European and Union flags in London, Britain

    Goods From UK May be Subject to EU Customs Control in Case of No-Deal Brexit

    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    362

    Following a no-deal Brexit, British trucks would be able bring goods into the EU until the end of 2019 if the UK offered similar rights, the European Commission stated on Wednesday.

    The European Commission has warned the United Kingdom that goods coming into the EU from Britain may be subject to the bloc's customs controls under hard Brexit. Also, live animals and animal products from the UK would face border checks.

    However, according to the commission's statement, UK trucks would be able to bring goods to the European Union until the end of 2019, but only if Britain reciprocated.

    The British parliament is expected to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed terms of exit from the European Union before January 21. The parliament is going on Christmas break and will reconvene on January 7.

    READ MORE: UK Leading Business Groups Urge Parliament to Prevent No-Deal Brexit

    Demonstrators hold placards and flags at the Brexit Betrayal Rally, a pro-Brexit rally, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Sunday Dec. 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    'It's Going to Cause Chaos': Ex-UKIP Economics Spokesman on Possible 2nd Brexit Referendum
    Meanwhile, the UK treasury is prepared to allocate 2 billion pounds, or roughly $2.5 billion, in Brexit funding to various departments, amid the stepped-up preparations for a no deal EU divorce, although it is unclear what part of the 2 billion pounds is earmarked for a no deal Brexit, specifically.

    The UK Cabinet reportedly agreed to fully implement preparations for a no deal Brexit at a Tuesday meeting, after the European Union made it clear that it would not renegotiate the latest deal agreed with the United Kingdom.

    The draft deal was endorsed by the bloc on November 25, but it still has to be approved by the UK House of Commons, where it was met with strong criticism. Prime Minister Theresa May postponed the Commons vote originally slated for December 11 until mid-January in an attempt to placate the lawmakers by securing additional guarantees on the Irish border backstop from her EU partners.

    Related:

    Labour's Corbyn Submits No Confidence Motion in Theresa May Over Brexit Vote
    UK Business Minister: MPs Have to List Brexit Options Commons Can Support
    Check Your Ethics: EU Chief Delivers Stinging Rebuke to 'Authors of Brexit'
    Tags:
    no-deal Brexit, Brexit, European Commission, European Union, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse