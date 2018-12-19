Goods From UK May be Subject to EU Customs Control in Case of No-Deal Brexit

Following a no-deal Brexit, British trucks would be able bring goods into the EU until the end of 2019 if the UK offered similar rights, the European Commission stated on Wednesday.

The European Commission has warned the United Kingdom that goods coming into the EU from Britain may be subject to the bloc's customs controls under hard Brexit. Also, live animals and animal products from the UK would face border checks.

However, according to the commission's statement, UK trucks would be able to bring goods to the European Union until the end of 2019, but only if Britain reciprocated.

The British parliament is expected to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed terms of exit from the European Union before January 21. The parliament is going on Christmas break and will reconvene on January 7.

READ MORE: UK Leading Business Groups Urge Parliament to Prevent No-Deal Brexit

© AP Photo / Tim Ireland 'It's Going to Cause Chaos': Ex-UKIP Economics Spokesman on Possible 2nd Brexit Referendum

Meanwhile, the UK treasury is prepared to allocate 2 billion pounds, or roughly $2.5 billion, in Brexit funding to various departments, amid the stepped-up preparations for a no deal EU divorce, although it is unclear what part of the 2 billion pounds is earmarked for a no deal Brexit, specifically.

The UK Cabinet reportedly agreed to fully implement preparations for a no deal Brexit at a Tuesday meeting, after the European Union made it clear that it would not renegotiate the latest deal agreed with the United Kingdom.

The draft deal was endorsed by the bloc on November 25, but it still has to be approved by the UK House of Commons, where it was met with strong criticism. Prime Minister Theresa May postponed the Commons vote originally slated for December 11 until mid-January in an attempt to placate the lawmakers by securing additional guarantees on the Irish border backstop from her EU partners.