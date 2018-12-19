Ex-French Culture Minister Suspected of Abuse of Power

According to a HATVP report published in the French government's Journal Officiel, after leaving the office, Pellerin created her own investment company, Korelya Consulting, and chose South Korean company Naver Corp. as a client. These actions were, however, prohibited since she partnered with this firm while working in the government.
According to media reports, Pellerin's Korelya Consulting raised some 200 million euros ($227.8 million) from Naver Corp. between 2016 and 2017.
Pellerin is a French businesswoman and former politician who served as culture minister in 2012-2016.
