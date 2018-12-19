Ex-French Culture Minister Suspected of Abuse of Power

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former French Minister of Culture Fleur Pellerin is suspected of taking advantage of contacts she developed with a South Korean Internet company she dealt with while in office, the French High Authority for Transparency in Public Life (HATVP) said on Wednesday.

According to a HATVP report published in the French government's Journal Officiel, after leaving the office, Pellerin created her own investment company, Korelya Consulting, and chose South Korean company Naver Corp. as a client. These actions were, however, prohibited since she partnered with this firm while working in the government.

The HATPV sent the report to the Paris prosecutor’s office, which will decide on whether to open a case on the matter.

According to media reports, Pellerin's Korelya Consulting raised some 200 million euros ($227.8 million) from Naver Corp. between 2016 and 2017.

Pellerin is a French businesswoman and former politician who served as culture minister in 2012-2016.