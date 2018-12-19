Russian National Arrested in Germany on Suspicions of Trading in Dual-Use Items

BERLIN (Sputnik) - A Russian citizen has been arrested in German Stuttgart on suspicions of illegally exporting dual-use items to Russia, the German Prosecutor General's Office said Wednesday.

"Yesterday, at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office, a 68-year-old Russian citizen, Vladimir D., was detained by the Stuttgart customs service on suspicions of violating the law on foreign trade in Karlsruhe. His apartment and office premises were searched," the prosecution said.

According to the press service, the Russian national allegedly delivered over $1.9 million worth of dual-use items to Russia over 2014-2018.

The court has authorized his arrest, the suspect is currently in a pre-trial facility, the prosecution added.