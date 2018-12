Earlier, May called off a vote in parliament on the terms of the exit from the European Union after it became clear that her hard-negotiated Brexit deal would be overwhelmingly rejected.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is facing questions from Members of Parliament in the House of Commons in London on December 19.

The referendum on the country's membership in the European Union was held in June 2016. In November, London and Brussels finally reached a consensus on the long-sought withdrawal agreement.

