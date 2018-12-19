Register
04:00 GMT +319 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protestors clash with riot police on December 8, 2018 in Bordeaux, southwestern France, during a demonstration against rising costs of living. The yellow vest movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President's policies and top-down style of governing.

    ‘Yellow Vests’ Occupy French Highways, Torch Toll Booths

    © AFP 2018 / Nicolas Tucat
    Europe
    Get short URL
    3120

    The damages have cost the road operator tens of millions of euros already.

    French protesters, commonly referred to as "yellow vests," have occupied highways in France and set fire to toll booths, sparking chaos in the country's transport system just days before the Christmas holidays, according to a report by Reuters.

    Vinci Autoroutes, France's largest toll road operator, has reported protesters occupying some 40 sites across its network and damaging some intersections. In particular, damaged intersections were reported in Avignon, Orange, Perpignan and Adage.

    Photo of the Russian-Chinese aircraft CR929 project.
    © Sputnik / Zhanna Manukyan
    French Companies Show Interest in Russia-China Aircraft Project - Civil Aviation Authority
    The A50 highway between Marseille and Toulon was closed after the protesters set the toll station ablaze, Vinci reported. Another station at Manosque was also torched.

    Some 20 people were arrested Tuesday over the arsons, while four others have been in custody since Saturday, Reuters reports.

    "Motorists should take utmost care as they approach toll gates and motorway access ramps due to the presence of numerous pedestrians," Vinci said in a statement.

    Several people have died in automobile accidents in recent weeks, mostly at points blocked by groups of demonstrators.

    The protesters — called "yellow vests" after the reflective vests they wear — have occupied roads and roundabouts across France since mid-November. The protests were initially sparked by fuel tax increases, but later the demonstrations evolved into a wider backlash against French President Emmanuel Macron's policies.

    Banknotes (rubles, euros, US dollars) and Russian 5 and 10 kopecks coins. (File)
    © Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
    France Sees Prospects for Development of Economic Relations With Russia Despite Sanctions
    The protesters have reportedly damaged or burned hundreds of traffic radars, with some 1,600 devices — about half of France's radars — affected.

    According to France's interior ministry, minor damage to a radar might cost about 500 euros to repair, while major damage might cost some 200,000 euros. The high margin of fines for damaging radars is set at about 75,000 euros. The interior ministry called for the protesters to refrain from damaging the equipment, noting that even wrapping a radar in plastic or a yellow vest counts as an offence

    Vinci estimates the damages from the protests at "several tens of millions" of euros, not including lost revenue form the inoperable toll booths. While the company initially intended to fine motorists who drove through toll roads without paying and were caught on CCTV cameras, it later announced a decision to drop the plan.

    Related:

    Going Global: Yellow Vests Protests Flare up in Canada's Toronto (VIDEOS)
    Yellow Vests Referendum Initiative Can Be ‘Good Instrument In a Democracy’ - PM
    Almost 180 Detained in Paris During Saturday 'Yellow Vests' Riot - Reports
    About 50 'Yellow Vest' Protesters Detained in Brussels - Reports
    Woman Dies in Road Accident Amid Yellow Vest Protests in France - Reports
    Tags:
    traffic, arson attacks, protests, Yellow Vests, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse