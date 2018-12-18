Belgian Prime Minister Announces Resignation - Reports

Charles Michel told Belgian lawmakers Tuesday that "I am taking the decision to offer my resignation. I am now going to see the king" to inform him, as quoted by AP.
"I realized that my appeal to the parliament was not convincing and that it was not heard. I must respect and take note of this situation. I made a decision to resign," Michel said as quoted by the RTBF broadcaster.
The government crisis in Belgium was reportedly caused by the decision of the N-VA party to withdraw support for the UN migration pact, which the country's premier, in September, officially promised to sign. Five members of the government have resigned. Their mandates were redistributed among other ministers. The terms of the next parliamentary elections, scheduled for spring 2019, have not yet been changed.
The new coalition currently represents the minority in parliament.
The landmark pact has raised controversy across Europe as certain countries believe the deal will put restrictions on their national migration policies.
