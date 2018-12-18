French Gov't Proposes to Give $341 to Law Enforcement Officers After Riots

PARIS (Sputnik) - The French government has submitted to the National Assembly, the parliament's lower house, an amendment to the budget that would see 111,000 policemen and gendarmes each paid a lump sum of 300 euros ($341) for working during the "yellow vest" protests, a document posted on the parliament's website reads.

"Raising, as proposed, the funding of security forces by 33.3 million euros, the government offers to pay a lump sum of 300 euros to 111,000 policemen and military personnel who participated in recent operations," the document says.

READ MORE: Russian Civic Chamber Urges OSCE to Assess BBC Journo's 'Yellow Vests' Research

The French authorities have proposed these one-off payments amid growing discontent among security forces, with police unions calling on their colleagues to protest job cuts and harsh working conditions. In the wake of these developments, the National Police Alliance has called on police to remain at their workplaces during the day and leave only in case of emergencies.

© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell Going Global: Yellow Vests Protests Flare up in Canada's Toronto (VIDEOS)

Police protests are taking place against the backdrop of a massive social crisis and a wave of so-called yellow vest protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — which started in France in mid-November.

The French government has scrapped its planned diesel tax hike, which was what initially sparked the protests, but the yellow vests have since morphed into a broader movement against government policies and rising costs of living.

The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protests and the police, which have had to resort to using tear gas and rubber bullets.