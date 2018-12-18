Lithuanian Parl't Votes to Buy Floating LNG Terminal After 2024 - Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lithuanian lawmakers on Tuesday voted to buy a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal after 2024 as part of the Baltic country's efforts to ensure its energy security, the Lithuanian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

"Today, the parliament approved the [Energy Ministry's] proposal to secure long-term LNG imports by acquiring a floating LNG terminal after 2024," the statement read.

READ MORE: France Extends State Guarantees for Russian Yamal LNG Project — Economy Minister

Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas said, as quoted in the statement, that it was a "strategically important" decision, which will allow to strengthen Lithuania's energy security and put pressure on Russian gas prices.

Since 2014, the Independence terminal of the Norwegian company Hoegh LNG has been docked in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipeda and is used to supply natural gas from Norway.