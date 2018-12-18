Allegations of Physical and Sexual Child Abuse Point to UK Charities

Three of Britain's largest childcare charities have been accused of child abuse, with detectives investigating allegations that children were abused while in the care of Barnardo's, Quarriers, and the Aberlour Child Care Trust.

Police Scotland was reported to announce it was investigating claims of historic abuse relating to all of the organisations.

The childcare organizations came into spotlight amid scrutiny by the ongoing Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI), which has heard a catalogue of abuse claims from survivors formerly in charities' care.

The inquiry heard in October that more than 360 people complained of physical and sexual abuse at orphanages run by Quarriers, Barnardo's and the Aberlour Child Care Trust.

So far, Police Scotland has revealed that it has so far examined 270,000 historical files in connection with the SCAI.

The latest allegations are just another incident of the kind in Scotland, where in 2018 12 people — including nuns — were arrested over reported historical abuse at an orphanage in Lanark.

At the time, Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor of the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit at Police Scotland said:

"Investigating child abuse offences is highly complex and every care is taken to ensure that enquiries are proportionate, appropriate and that victims' needs are central to our investigations. If you or anyone you know has been a victim of abuse or wishes to report abuse you should feel confident in reporting to Police Scotland. We will listen and we will take action regardless of when or where the abuse occurred."

Representatives of all three organizations issued statements, acknowledging historical policies that failed to prevent child abuse.