Register
13:58 GMT +318 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man types on a keyboard in front of a computer screen on which an Islamic State flag is displayed, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 6, 2016

    Teenage Daesh Sympathizer Who Urged GF to Behead Her Parents Jailed in UK

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Europe
    Get short URL
    440

    Investigators said that Amman aspired to die a martyr and go to the afterlife; but he will go to jail instead, after the Old Bailey found him guilty of disseminating information that could be used to carry out terrorist attacks.

    The Central Criminal Court (commonly known as Old Bailey) sentenced a UK teenager on Monday to three years and four months in jail on charges of collecting and sharing terrorist material.

    Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the 18-year-old Londoner, identified as Sudesh Amman, was arrested in May following a 24-hour investigation. The Met's detectives located the suspect on a tip-off by a Dutch blogger, who had published a screengrab of one of Amman's Telegram messages, which showed a knife and two guns on top of an Islamic flag, captioned "Armed and ready April 3".

    "They (detectives) recovered a plethora of evidence which not only proved Amman's criminality but demonstrated the worrying extent of his terrorist mindset", said Acting Commander Alexis Boon, who heads the Met Police counter-terrorism command.

    A woman wearing a hijab
    CC0
    UN Counterterrorism Official Calls for Reintegration of Daesh Family Members Into Society

    The evidence included manuals on combat training, knife attacks, and bomb making. There was more to prove Amman's intentions: the investigators obtained the messages that he had sent to his girlfriend, in which he encouraged her to chop off the heads of her "kuffar" (disbelieving) parents.

    The would-be terrorist also ostensibly shared links on Skype to graphic videos of violence by Daesh, a terror group infamously known for torture and beheadings of hostages.

    "Through the evidence officers recovered, we were able to show the court that Amman had a fierce interest in violence and martyrdom. His fascination with dying in the name of terrorism was clear in a notepad we recovered from his home", Alexis Boon noted, adding that among his goals was dying a martyr and going to the afterlife.

    Related:

    Strasbourg Shooter's Dad Reportedly Knew About Son's Ties With Daesh
    As Terrorism Declines Globally, Far-Right Attacks on Rise - Study
    UK Grandad Banned From US After Accidentally Declaring Himself a 'Terrorist'
    Ariana Grande Opens Up About 'Poisonous' Manchester Terror Attack
    Tags:
    jail, terrorism, arrest, Old Bailey, Metropolitan Police, Daesh, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Philippines Catriona Gray During the Miss Universe 2018 Contest in Thailand
    Stunning Philippine Beauty Crowned Miss Universe 2018
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse