Tories Won't Provide Parliamentary Time for No Confidence Vote on May - Reports

“We are not going to allow time for a stunt. Labour have been a shambles today,” the source said, as quoted by the Sky News broadcaster.
On Monday, Corbyn tabled a motion of no confidence in May in protest of her decision to push back the vote on the Brexit deal in the House of Commons to January.
The vote took place after May said she was delaying the vote on the Brexit deal, originally slated for December 11, amid lawmakers' concerns over the Irish border backstop.
May said she would refer to Brussels for additional reassurances on the provision. Corbyn argued that the UK government was in disarray and suggested that the prime minister had not been able to negotiate the required changes with EU officials.
