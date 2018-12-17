VOX Party Could Gain Seats in Spanish Parliament for 1st Time in 40 Years - Poll

MADRID (Sputnik) - Spain's VOX party is projected to win 12 seats in the country's parliament if the vote were held on Monday, thus becoming the first right-wing party to make it to the parliament in 40 years, a poll by research and communication consultancy GAD3 showed.

VOX, which was created in 2013, already won 12 seats in the Andalusian regional parliament during the elections held on December 2. This situation can lead to the formation of the right-centrist government in the region, that will challenge the position of the Spanish Socialist Worker's Party, which holds power for 40 years already.

According to the poll, 8.7 percent of respondents expressed their intention to vote for VOX.

Spain is expected to hold its general election in 2020, but there is a possibility that it will happen earlier. The socialist government under President Pedro Sanchez has faced major problems in getting support for the 2019 budget in parliament, where the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) only holds 84 out of 350 mandates.

The local, regional and European Parliament elections will take place on May 26, 2019. Parliamentary elections for 13 autonomous communities (excluding Andalusia, Basque Country, Catalonia, and Galicia) will also take place on this day. The Spanish prime minister previously said that the government is considering to schedule general elections on the same day as part of "Super Sunday,", but the decision is yet to be made.

The poll was conducted between December 10 and 14, with the total number of participants over 18 years old accounting to 1,005 people.