Booze-Up: Over £100,000 Worth of Alcohol Stolen From Lorry in Scotland

Discerning the intentions of those that stole the stock is a difficult task right now. Two guesses are that either the thieves share a very serious drinking habit, or they intend on throwing one hell of a party.

A lorry full of whiskey and gin exceeding a total of £100,000 has been stolen from a farm in Scotland, according to the Scotsman Newspaper.

Police said that the lorry's entire trailer was disconnected and taken from Southbar Farm in the village of Inchinnan on the afternoon of Sunday, December 16.

Despite the crime's apparent opportunism, it is in fact not the first of its kind, nor in Scotland. A similar amount of alcohol was taken from Linwood in south central Scotland, just last week, but police are reportedly not treating the two incidents as connected.

The theft occurred in the Linwood area of Renfrewshire on Sunday (December 9).https://t.co/JlkruzAd1n — Glasgow Live (@Glasgow_Live) December 10, 2018

"Enquiries are at an early stage into this high-value theft," said Detective Inspector Ross MacDonald on the most recent of the two thefts.

Sorry about that, was thirsty. — Christopher McCandless 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@laiyikhei) December 17, 2018

​

— une dame âgée (@marsupilamima2) December 17, 2018

"Initial enquiries have revealed that two white trucks were seen in the area around the time of the theft and we are currently carrying out enquiries to establish if there were involved in this incident. At this time I would urge anyone who was in the area early on Sunday morning who either witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that may assist our investigation to contact Paisley Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 1553 of 16 December," he added in a public statement.



READ MORE: Drinking Kills: Major New Study Slams ‘Moderate’ Drinker Health Theory — Scholar

The series of alcohol thefts in Scotland are in fact not unprecedented on a global scale. In 2012, a small clandestine network of 18 airport security guards and truck drivers were arrested in New York for stealing approximately 100,000 miniature liquor bottles that sell for anything between $2-$7 per bottle during flights.

Criminal charges were filed by the Queens District Attorney against the group.



READ MORE: Sport Nutrition Consultant Explains New Study on Alcohol Consumption

Happy New Year hic! hic! 😜 — Fred webster (@Fredwebster1) December 17, 2018