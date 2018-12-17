'Hurricane Meghan' Markle Sparkes a Feud Among Royal Family - Report

Markle’s actions which allegedly led to her causing havoc in the British royal family have reportedly earned her nicknames like Hurricane Meghan and Difficult Duchess.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s wife, has apparently gained a new and powerful enemy among the ranks of the royal family due to her appearance and conduct at the British Fashion Awards.

According to Woman’s Day, Markle, who already earned herself monikers like "Hurricane Meghan" and "Difficult Duchess", and who was accused of causing havoc in the royal family, has earned the ire of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

"Camilla has sat back and watched Meghan's recent behaviour in astonishment for a long time. She chose to stay silent until now, but the sight of her hamming it up at the fashion awards show was the final straw," an insider told the magazine.

According to the source, both Markle’s "look at me" attitude and "the fact that she was breaking all the royal rules again and thinking she could get away with it" that "incensed" the Duchess of Cornwall.

"At this point Camilla is ready to go to war with Meghan. She sees it as her duty to put Meghan in her place, if not drive her out of the royal family altogether," they claimed.

A palace aide also explained that Camilla apparently finds it "hypocritical and unfair" that she was "made to look like the villain for allegedly stealing Princess Diana's husband and being a divorcee" while "for some reason Meghan's been allowed to do what she wants and get off scot-free."

Also, Markle apparently upset Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who "allegedly finds her sister-in-law 'bossy' and 'controlling'", which in turn led to a rift developing between Prince William and Prince Harry as the latter "is defiantly sticking up for his American spouse", the magazine adds.