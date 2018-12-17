Register
19:31 GMT +317 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Banknotes (rubles, euros, US dollars) and Russian 5 and 10 kopecks coins. (File)

    France Sees Prospects for Development of Economic Relations With Russia

    © Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    150

    PARIS (Sputnik) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday that France saw a potential for developing economic relations with Russia despite the prolongation of EU sanctions against Moscow.

    "We think that within the framework of sanctions that were prolonged by the European Union there is still a room for developing bilateral relations with regard to specific economic projects between France and Russia," Le Maire said during a joint press conference with Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin in Paris.

    READ MORE: France Extends State Guarantees for Russian Yamal LNG Project — Economy Minister

    Le Maire also noted that the parties were working on the development of bilateral relations mostly within the Russian-French Council on Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Issues (CEFIC), adding that France, however, complied with the sanctions regime.

    Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
    France Wants to Further Develop Economic Cooperation With Russia – Ambassador
    In 2014, relations between Russia and the West deteriorated over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia. EU member states, including France, imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia's energy, banking, and defence sectors, among others, as well as on a number of Russian officials. Russia has denied the accusations and introduced a set of countermeasures in response to the West's restrictions.

    The CEFIC is the main working body of the Russian-French Commission on issues of bilateral cooperation (IGC). The CEFIC has 12 specialized working groups that are responsible for bilateral trade and economic cooperation. The CEFIC members meet regularly in Russia and France on a rotating basis.

    Russia, France Trying to Implement Joint Projects Despite Economic Sanctions

    A similar position has been voiced by Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, who stated that Russia and France are trying to ignore Western sanctions policies when developing economic relations and instead focus on specific joint projects.

    "When developing Russian-French relations, we try not to pay attention to the political environment that surrounds them, we focus on specific projects, on specific things that make the economic life of Russia and France better," Oreshkin said, commenting on the impact of the extension of sanctions on the economic cooperation of the two countries.

    Russia and France have the potential to expand cooperation in innovations, climate change, and productivity growth, Oreshkin said at a session of the Franco-Russian Council for Economic, Financial, Industrial and Commercial Cooperation (CEFIC).

    "Cooperation [between Russia and France] lies not only in traditional area — energy sector. We are opening new directions, which are related to climate change, innovations, and labor productivity. Here, I think, we also have a lot of potential, which we will maintain. We have already agreed on this — to move [potential] forward," Oreshkin said.

    He also noted that these new areas of cooperation were not previously on the agenda, but in the modern, dynamically changing world they gained importance.

    Over 500 Italian Firms Working in Russia

    Meanwhile, the importance Russia-EU trade relations has been underlined by Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, who has touched upon Italy's policy of stable business ties with Russia during his interview to Italian newspaper La Stampa.

    "It is important that Italian partners continue to follow the line of open and constructive dialogue with Russia. Despite today's difficult climate in the relationships between Russia and Western countries, ties between Russia and Italy remain stable, and for the second year in a row we can see a steady growth in bilateral trade. Over 500 Italian companies operate in the Russian market, and as far as we know, none have left or have intentions to do so," Manturov said.

    The Russian minister is participating in the 16th session of the Russian-Italian Council for Economic, Industrial, Monetary and Financial Cooperation, which started in Rome earlier in the day.

    Italian and EU flags
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Elliott Brown / Como Cathedral - Piazza Duomo, Como - Italian and EU flag
    Italian Embassy in Russia Denies Claims About Economic Crisis in Italy
    According to Manturov, Russia appreciates the stance that the Italian government has toward the sanctions against Russian companies. Manturov noted that during the meeting with the management of aluminium company Rusal, Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano said that his government was against the extraterritorial sanctions and pointed out how important it would be for the EU economy if it removed the sanctions on Rusal.

    "The lifting of sanctions from the Russian aluminium producer is of interest to the consumers of its products not only in Italy, but in the whole European Union, for whom Rusal is a reliable supplier of quality products with high environmental characteristics," the minister said.

    Manturov added that cooperation in supporting small- and medium-sized businesses was the most prospective course of action for the Russian-Italian Council.

    Russian-Italian trade is expected to reach $28 billion this year, which is $4 billion more than last year, yet significantly lower than the highest figure to date — $54 billion in 2013.

    Related:

    Russia, China, UK, US, France Refuse to Sign Nuclear Ban Treaty
    Russia, Turkey, Germany, France Committed to 'Syrian-Owned' Political Process
    Russian Diplomats to Provide Consular Services in San Francisco Within Month
    Tags:
    relations, sanctions, Italy, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The northern snakehead fish, Channa argus
    Meet 9 Creepy Species That Pose Greatest Threat to Europe
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse