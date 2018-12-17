UK Muslim 'Husband' Admits Hunting Down, Murdering Syrian-Born Woman and Mother

West Midlands Police said it was "a brutal murder of two defenceless ladies by a man who had spent the day hunting them down".

On Monday, December 17, Janbaz Tarin, 21, pleaded guilty to murder and admitted stabbing Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother Khaola Saleem, 49, outside their home in Solihull, near Birmingham.

Raneem, who left behind a two-year-old son from a previous relationship, and Mrs Saleem, were both born in Syria.

Tarin and Raneem had been married under Islamic law but were not husband and wife under English law.

Double killer Janbaz Tarin, who hunted down and murdered his estranged wife and her mother faces life behind bars, as public praised for their crucial role in catching him after he went on the run https://t.co/eGFOuZH6k0 pic.twitter.com/dt8DoBGClT — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) 17 December 2018

She left him after she learned he had another wife and family in the Middle East.

"If you leave me, I will kill you and your family," he told her.

Dramatic Footage of Last Moments Released

On the night of August 27 Raneem and her mother went to a shisha café in Digbeth, Birmingham.

But he followed her there and West Midlands Police have released footage of the dramatic confrontation as he snatched the phone from her hand.

Her mother stepped in and slaps him across the face before he is kicked out by staff at the shisha lounge.

She then called 999 to report the incident and her concerns after months of stalking and threats from him.

But when they returned home he was waiting for them and stabbed them both to death.

Sadly police were en route to the shisha café, unaware the two women had returned home.

"As we were trying to get to her, she was moving on. We never got to the same place as she was tragically before the events unfolded," said Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Payne.

Raneem's aunt, Noor, told the Birmingham Mail how her niece had made a chillingly accurate prediction three weeks before her death.

"One day in the garden Raneem said to me: 'Auntie, I feel my life is going to end with him soon', and I said 'please don't say that'," she said.

After killing her he went on the run and West Midlands Police launched a massive manhunt. He was captured three days later hiding out in Sparkhill, Birmingham.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is examining the police's response to the incident.



