15:01 GMT +317 December 2018
    European Council President Donald Tusk addresses the media after the signature of the second EU NATO Joint Declaration, in Brussels on Tuesday, July 10, 2018

    Check Your Ethics: EU Chief Delivers Stinging Rebuke to 'Authors of Brexit'

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Although Donald Tusk has displayed a more sentimental side toward Britain in the past, quoting Freddie Mercury’s adage that “friends will be friends, right till the end,” his latest comments suggest otherwise.

    European Union Cheif, Donald Tusk, has delivered perhaps his most stinging rebuke yet of Brexit supporters, calling upon them to consider their "ethics."

    Speaking at an event in Dortmund, Germany, over the weekend, Mr. Tusk said that he wanted to remind world leaders that political decisions have potentially cataclysmic consequences, pointing to Brexit as an example of a situation where leaders need to consider their choices and actions clearly.

    To underscore his point, Tusk declared that, "On the centenary of the end of the First World War, it is worth reminding ourselves of the story of its beginning, with all those sleepwalkers in power, who — having the best intentions and a hopelessly weak imagination —  led Europe to catastrophe."

    During his speech, Mr. Tusk decided to weaponise the words of German sociologist Max Weber against those whom he described as the "authors of Brexit." He said that Weber once "wrote about the ethics of responsibility," going on to say "today, I would like to dedicate his words to some of the contemporary leaders on both sides of the Atlantic, and in particular to the authors of Brexit." 

    The EU bureaucrat then attempted to highlight what he clearly sees as the everlasting positivity of the EU as an institution, and membership within it, rather grandiosely proclaiming that the EU is "the best political invention in our history." He even went to far as to bestow upon Europe the title of "best place on earth."

    The increasingly vociferous Mr. Tusk's latest comments come on the heels of him also recently saying that British Members of Parliament (MPs) have treated Prime Minister Theresa May with disrespect. 

    READ MORE: EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia for Another 6 Months — Tusk 

    "We [EU] have treated Prime Minister May with the greatest respect, all of us, and we really appreciate the efforts by the prime minister to ratify our common agreement. My impression is that in fact, we have treated prime minister May with a much greater empathy and respect than some MPs, for sure," he said.

    The news comes amidst an increase in the tempo of calls for a second public referendum on Britain's future relationship with the EU, often referred to as 'people's vote.' Former Prime Minister's Tony Blair and John Major have said that a second public referendum is the only way out of the current Brexit impasse if MPs vote down Miss May's Brexit plan in parliament. The other idea being floated is the so-called ‘free vote' option, which means that MPs would be able to vote for the Brexit plan as individuals according to their own preferences, rather than across strict party lines.

    Brexit, Donald Tusk, Germany, United Kingdom, Brussels
