Ukrainian Court Upholds Journalist Vyshinsky Arrest

On May 15, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) broke into the office of the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal in Kiev and detained Kirill Vyshinsky on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as treason.
Commenting on the issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Vyshinsky's arrest was politically motivated, adding that the incident demonstrated an unprecedented and unacceptable policy of Ukrainian authorities targeting journalists who were just doing their jobs.
