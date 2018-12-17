May to Warn UK Lawmakers 2nd Brexit Vote Could 'Break Faith' With Public

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May will warn the members of the UK parliament on Monday that holding a second Brexit referendum could "break faith" with UK citizens and entail serious damage to the nation's political situation.

"Let us not break faith with the British people by trying to stage another referendum… Another vote which would do irreparable damage to the integrity of our politics, because it would say to millions who trusted in democracy, that our democracy does not deliver. Another vote which would likely leave us no further forward than the last," the UK prime minister's planned remarks read, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper late on Sunday.

The referendum on the country's membership in the European Union was held in June 2016. In November, London and Brussels finally reached a consensus on the long-sought withdrawal agreement. The deal was endorsed by the remaining 27 EU countries but faced growing backlash in the United Kingdom and mounting calls for a second referendum.

The deal was to have been submitted to the UK parliament for approval on December 11, but May postponed the voting at the last moment, admitting that the document had little chances of being adopted. The vote is now scheduled to take place "before January 21."

May said last week that she would continue negotiations with Brussels in order to obtain additional guarantees for the deal in an attempt to raise its chances of surviving the vote in the parliament.