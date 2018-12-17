Bomb Blast Rocks Skai TV Building in Greek Capital (PHOTOS)

According to the Greek Reporter media outlet, the incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. local time (00:30 GMT).
#Breaking— Leonidas ToEat ♎☘🇬🇷🇬🇧 (@AnAthenianToLDN) December 17, 2018
Bomb exploded at 02:35 a few meters from #Skai tv station in #Athens,Greece at New Faliro area.
Warning phone calls to evacuate the area reported minutes before the explosion
No injuries reported. #Terrorism #TerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/48axWda5s4
The explosion reportedly smashed windows and caused other material damage to the building.
ATHENS: Bomb explosion at SKAI TV station — https://t.co/0fguHBYZq7 —— LOBBYSTAS.GR (@LOBBYSTASGR) December 17, 2018
A strong bomb explosion occurred at 02.37 at the SKAI TV station… pic.twitter.com/rb0A1wV7QR
Nobody was injured by the blast as the authorities received a call, warning about the bomb threat in advance, according to Greek Reporter.
No organization has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.
