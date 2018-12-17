Bomb Blast Rocks Skai TV Building in Greek Capital (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bomb explosion hit on Monday the building of Greek Skai TV, leaving no people injured, Greek Reporter media outlet reported.

According to the Greek Reporter media outlet, the incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. local time (00:30 GMT).

#Breaking



Bomb exploded at 02:35 a few meters from #Skai tv station in #Athens,Greece at New Faliro area.

Warning phone calls to evacuate the area reported minutes before the explosion



No injuries reported. #Terrorism #TerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/48axWda5s4 — Leonidas ToEat ♎☘🇬🇷🇬🇧 (@AnAthenianToLDN) December 17, 2018

​The explosion reportedly smashed windows and caused other material damage to the building.

ATHENS: Bomb explosion at SKAI TV station — https://t.co/0fguHBYZq7 —

A strong bomb explosion occurred at 02.37 at the SKAI TV station… pic.twitter.com/rb0A1wV7QR — LOBBYSTAS.GR (@LOBBYSTASGR) December 17, 2018

​Nobody was injured by the blast as the authorities received a call, warning about the bomb threat in advance, according to Greek Reporter.

No organization has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.