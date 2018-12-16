Fifth Victim of Christmas Market Attack in Strasbourg Dies

Fifth victim of Christmas Market attack has died, according to Paris prosecutor.

The Paris prosecutor's office announced on Sunday that the fifth victim of a shooting occured at Strasbourg's Christmas Market had died.

According to an official from prosecutor's office, a person was a Polish national. No further details were given.

On 11 December, Cherif Chekatt opened fire at the famous Christmas Market in Strasbourg, having killed three and wounding over a dozen others. France’s Interior Ministry announced that some 350 officers, supported by two helicopters, took part in the operation to track down the suspect, who managed to flee the crime scene. Later the fourth victim of the attack died, according to Paris prosecutor's office.

The shooter was killed 2 days later after firing on police. More than 700 security force officers took part in a manhunt.