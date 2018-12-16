Activists Go COMPLETELY Naked in Barcelona for Anti-Leather Protest (PHOTOS)

A couple dozen demonstrators covered in a blood-like substance stripped naked and laid on the ground in Plaza de Catalunya (Catalonia Square) at the heart of Barcelona on Sunday to protest against the killing of animals for clothing.
AnimaNaturalis, a wildlife protection group which staged the protest, shared photos of the flashmob on its social media accounts. One of the activists was photographed holding a banner, reading: "How many lives just for a coat?", with the pile of naked bodies being surrounded by amazed onlookers.
The organisation said it hopes the demonstration "will have an impact on a society that needs to know about the cruelty that the fur industry is hiding".
