Activists Go COMPLETELY Naked in Barcelona for Anti-Leather Protest (PHOTOS)

Members of AnimaNaturalis, a non-profit group advocating for animal rights, have gone to considerable lengths to voice their dissent against the fur and leather industry.

A couple dozen demonstrators covered in a blood-like substance stripped naked and laid on the ground in Plaza de Catalunya (Catalonia Square) at the heart of Barcelona on Sunday to protest against the killing of animals for clothing.

AnimaNaturalis, a wildlife protection group which staged the protest, shared photos of the flashmob on its social media accounts. One of the activists was photographed holding a banner, reading: "How many lives just for a coat?", with the pile of naked bodies being surrounded by amazed onlookers.

© Photo: Twitter / AnimaNaturalis Animal rights activists can be seen staging a protest against the fur industry in Barcelona on 16 December 2018

The organisation said it hopes the demonstration "will have an impact on a society that needs to know about the cruelty that the fur industry is hiding".