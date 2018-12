Herbert Gentner, father of Christian Gentner, a professional footballer and the captain of Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart, died at the Mercedes-Benz Arena after watching a match featuring his son, club officials have confirmed.

The German professional footballer's father became ill during a Bundesliga fixture against Hertha, which took place on December 15. Medics at the club's stadium, the "Mercedes-Benz Arena", gave Herbert Gentner first aid, but could not save him, and he died shortly after the game.

The exact cause of death is yet to be revealed.

VfB Stuttgart triumphed in the match, winning 2-1, with Christian Gentner playing for all 90 minutes of the game.