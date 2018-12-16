Register
06:37 GMT +316 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vienna

    Some 17,000 People Took Part in Anti-Government Rally in Vienna on Saturday

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    VIENNA (Sputnik) – About 17,000 people took to the streets of the Austrian capital of Vienna on Saturday to participate in an anti-government demonstration, local police told Sputnik.

    "According to our estimates, 17,000 participants," a police representative said on Saturday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz, left, during a meeting
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Austrian Chancellor on Spy Scandal: Vienna Aimed at Dialogue With Russia, This Will Not Change
    The actual number of demonstrators exceeded the expectations of the organizers, who expected around 10,000 participants.

    The demonstration was timed to the anniversary of the current coalition government coming to power in 2017. The coalition consists of the conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP) and Freedom Party of Austria (FPO).

    The participants of the rally mainly protested against the migration policy of the Austrian authorities, as well as demanded to reduce the working day and cancel the austerity measures.

    Vienna view
    CC0
    Vienna Learned About Ex-Colonel Allegedly Spying For Russia From 'Friendly Service' - Defence Minister
    READ MORE: Over 10,000 People Gather at Anti-Government Rally in Romania — Reports

    Because of the protest, many streets in the city centre were blocked, and the movement of ground public transport was seriously affected.

    The demonstration took place without incidents.

    Since 2015, Europe has been facing an acute migration crisis, with scores of refugees arriving there to flee conflicts and poverty in the Middle East and North Africa. Austria is among the European countries willing to diminish the influx of migrants.

    Related:

    Soros-Founded Hungarian University May Move New Students to Vienna - Reports
    US Says Palestine Not a State, Withdraws From a Protocol of Vienna Convention
    Anxiety in Rome as Vienna Reported to Grant Citizenship to People in South Tyrol
    Tags:
    migration policy, anti-government protests, Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), Austrian People's Party (OVP), Austria, Vienna
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse