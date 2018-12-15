Several German Security Personnel Suspected of Sending Threat Letters - Reports

German law enforcement has opened a probe into several police officers in Frankfurt am Main, who allegedly sent out threats to lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz, Frankfurter Neue Presse reported. The lawyer participated in the defence of Osama bin Laden's security guard.

According to Frankfurter Neue Presse, a group "NSP 2.0" has sent threatening letters to lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz. In particular, one of the letters contained threats addressed to the lawyer's daughter, whose name, according to Basay-Yildiz, could not be made known to the public.

"I could not understand where the author of the letter got this data. Therefore, I went to the police", the media quoted the lawyer as saying.

The newspaper explained that the threats might be connected with the lawyer's professional activity. Seda Basay-Yildiz, was on the defence team for Sami A, a former security guard of Osama bin Laden, the late leader of al-Qaeda*.

READ MORE: German Court Confirms Expulsion of Bin Laden's Suspected Ex-Bodyguard Was Legal

As the media outlet specified, all the suspected police officers, including one woman, have been temporarily suspended from work. A lawsuit has been initiated against them on suspicion of inciting ethnic hatred and the use of anti-constitutional symbols. It is unknown whether the prosecutor's office will initiate a case regarding the threats against the lawyer.

READ MORE: Pakistan Reveals Role in Bin Laden Killing for First Time Amid Rift With US

According to the media, one of the computers from the Frankfurt-am-Main police was used to request some information about the lawyer, and that the police officers had no reason to make such a request. Law enforcement personnel have already conducted searches in the homes of the said police officers. In addition, as the newspaper writes, mobile phones and hard drives have been confiscated from the suspects.

*al-Qaeda — a terrorist group banned in Russia