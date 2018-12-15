Ukrainian Su-27 Crashes in Zhytomyr Region, Pilot Killed - General Staff

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on 15 December about a crash of the Su-27 fighter jet in the Zhytomyr region, adding that the pilot was killed in the incident.

"On December 15, 2018, a Su-27 aircraft crashed during the scheduled flight in the Zhytomyr region. The pilot was killed," the General Staff wrote on Facebook.

The reasons behind the incident are being investigated.

This is the second crash of this model aircraft in Ukraine over the past two months. On October 16, the Su-27 fighter crashed during the international exercise "Clear Sky — 2018" in the Vinnitsa region.

As a result of the crash, both crew members died — Colonel Ivan Petrenko, Chief of Aviation of the Vostok Air Command, Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Lieutenant Colonel Lt. Col. Seth 'Jethro' Nehring, a member of the US National Guard Air Force.