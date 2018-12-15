Woman Dies in Road Accident Amid Yellow Vest Protests in France - Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - A 44-year-old woman has died in a road accident in northern France, the collision was caused by roadblocks set up by the so-called yellow vest protesters, France Info reported on Saturday.

According to France Info broadcaster, a man and a woman were driving on Friday evening toward Soissons commune in Aisne department. The car's driver noticed roadblocks set up by protesters and turned around, but, as a result, ended up in the opposite lane and collided with another vehicle. The woman died instantly, while the driver was detained and taken to a police station in Soissons.

A new "yellow vests" rally started on Saturday morning in the centre of Paris. More than 1,000 protesters took to the streets.

The wave of the so-called yellow vests protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in France in mid-November. The French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes that sparked the protests, but the yellow vests have since morphed into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes with police officers, who have used tear gas and rubber bullets against the protesters.