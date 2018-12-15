EU’s Juncker Slams Hungary’s Orban for Spreading ‘Fake News’

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday hit back at Viktor Orban for spreading "fake news" after the Hungarian prime minister blamed him for Brexit.

"I made it clear to the European Council that some of the prime ministers sitting there are the origin of fake news," he told reporters after the EU summit in Brussels.

© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert WATCH EC Head Juncker Flip Hair of Female Official at Brussels' Headquarters

He pointed to the Hungarian prime minister who "says that I am responsible for Brexit, it is fake news. When he says that migrants are responsible for Brexit, it is fake news."

READ MORE: Soros-Founded University Claims Orban's Gov't Has Forced It Out of Hungary

Orban, a staunch opponent of the Commission’s plans to share out refugees arriving in southern Europe among all EU members, said he would not permit Hungary to be blackmailed.