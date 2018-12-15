Serbian President Requests Urgent UN Security Council Meeting on Kosovo Army

"We have determined that their [Kosovo’s] actions and actions of those supporting them violated the spirit of our dialogue and … put the Western Balkan peace and security at risk. Hence, Serbia has requested an urgent UNSC meeting," Vucic said in an address to the nation.

Serbia does not recognize independence of its breakaway province, which has been seeking NATO membership. The Kosovo parliament passed a set of bills today that will transform its security force into a regular army, which Kosovo leader Hashim Thaci said would be an active NATO partner.

Vucic said he was ready to go to New York to take part in the assembly. The Foreign Ministry of Russia, a core UNSC member, released a statement warning that the creation of a Kosovo army violated the Council’s 1999 resolution and could unleash another armed conflict in the region.