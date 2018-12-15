Serbian President Requests Urgent UN Security Council Meeting on Kosovo Army

"We have determined that their [Kosovo’s] actions and actions of those supporting them violated the spirit of our dialogue and … put the Western Balkan peace and security at risk. Hence, Serbia has requested an urgent UNSC meeting," Vucic said in an address to the nation.
Vucic said he was ready to go to New York to take part in the assembly. The Foreign Ministry of Russia, a core UNSC member, released a statement warning that the creation of a Kosovo army violated the Council’s 1999 resolution and could unleash another armed conflict in the region.
