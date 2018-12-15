Register
05:56 GMT +315 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ambulance in Spain. (File)

    Ex-Member of Puigdemont Gov’t Turull Hospitalized After 14 Days of Hunger Strike

    © AFP 2018 / Jorge Guerrero
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Jordi Turull, the former Catalan regional government spokesman under Carles Puigdemont, has been hospitalized 14 days after he began a hunger strike, physician Jaume Padros, who is in charge of checking the condition of those jailed by the Spanish authorities over the Catalan independence referendum, said.

    Turull and Jordi Sanchez, the former head of the Catalan National Assembly NGO, began their hunger strike on December 1, citing the reluctance of the Spanish Constitutional Court to address their complaint about the violation of their constitutional rights by the Spanish central authorities. The politician argued that the court aims to prevent them from addressing the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

    "This night will mark two weeks since Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Turull have begun their hunger strike. Though they are in the stable condition, it is recommended that Turull is taken to the Lledoners prison hospital, given the time that has passed and his condition," Padros, who is the head of the Medical Association of Barcelona (CoMB), wrote on Twitter.

    A man stands at the entrance of the Spanish Constitutional court in Madrid on November 4, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / GERARD JULIEN
    Two Jailed Catalan Politicians Go on Hunger Strike - Catalan National Assembly
    READ MORE: Vote on Turull's Candidacy for Catalan Presidency Revoked — Parliament's Speaker

    Since the beginning of December, several other Catalan politicians have joined the hunger strike of Turull and Sanchez. Particularly, Quim Torra, the current head of the Catalan government, joined the strike for 48 hours to support the politicians on December 9.

    In November, Spanish prosecutors have announced recommended sentences for Catalan politicians imprisoned after the October 2017 independence vote. The recommended prison terms amount to up to 17 years.

    The Spanish authorities are also seeking to bring Puigdemont to justice. However, the politician has left the country in a bid to avoid trial, denying the charges of rebellion and embezzlement brought against him by Madrid.

    Related:

    Train Derails in Spain's Catalonia, Leaving One Dead, 44 Injured (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Catalonia: The Independence Campaign Continues
    There Are No Answers to Political Situation in Catalonia – Professor
    Tags:
    Hunger Strike, hospitalization, Jordi Turull, Spain, Catalonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 14 December
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 14 December
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse