Riga’s Mayor Survives Confidence Vote Amid Corruption Scandal

RIGA (Sputnik) – Riga’s mayor Nils Usakovs has survived the confidence vote he had initiated after the arrest of high-ranked officials from the municipally-owned monopolist transport operator on corruption charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Thursday, several employees of Rigas Satiksme, which is controlled by the mayor’s office, were arrested, which prompted the company’s five-member board to resign.

On Friday, 32 out of 60 municipal councillors supported Usakovs while opposition politicians left before the vote began.

According to local media, Usakovs initiated the vote in order to receive the mandate from municipal councillors to suspend suspicious procurement procedures, boost control over major projects and implement reforms.

The vote also followed the collection of signatures in support of Usakovs' resignation by opposition councillors.