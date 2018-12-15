Riga’s Mayor Survives Confidence Vote Amid Corruption Scandal

On Thursday, several employees of Rigas Satiksme, which is controlled by the mayor’s office, were arrested, which prompted the company’s five-member board to resign.
According to local media, Usakovs initiated the vote in order to receive the mandate from municipal councillors to suspend suspicious procurement procedures, boost control over major projects and implement reforms.
The vote also followed the collection of signatures in support of Usakovs' resignation by opposition councillors.
