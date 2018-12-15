At Least 28 People Injured as Tram Derails in Lisbon - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 28 people, including two minor children, have been injured as a tram derailed and overturned in Lisbon, local media reported.

The accident took place at around 06:00 p.m. [18:00 GMT] on Friday in the Portuguese capital's Lapa district, the Publico news outlet reported, citing witnesses.

The tram derailed as it was turning after an unsuccessful slowdown.

Passersby reportedly helped pull the two children out of the tram. The minors are UK citizens.

Over 50 rescuers and firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident. The officers said no passengers had sustained grave wounds, adding those injured had been hospitalized.