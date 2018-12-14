Duchess of Cambridge Spotted Behind Wheel Turns Fans' Heads (VIDEO)

A crowd of fans and tourists hanging around London’s major royal residence were astonished to see a black off-road vehicle with a perfectly familiar face suddenly driving up to the entrance.

A tourist from Hanover accidentally caught sight of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, sitting behind the wheel, as she came to London on tour.

In a video, which the German woman posted on her Instagram account, Prince William’s wife was driving through the gate of Buckingham Palace in a black Land Rover Discovery 5. “Just near the Buckingham Palace. When you were lucky to capture Middleton on camera right near the palace”, the author named Melli captioned the video.

READ MORE: 'Kate's Officially No.1. Bad*ss': Serena Williams in Awe of Duchess of Cambridge

Earlier, Sputnik reported Prince William’s most taunting remark about the way his wife Kate was dressed, telling an audience at a Cyprus military base that, which they were visiting at the time, she was “camouflaged against” the Christmas tree.