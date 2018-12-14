Moscow Condemns Creation of Kosovo Army as 'Gross Violation of UN Resolution'

"In Pristina, on December 14, the 'parliament' decided to transform the Kosovo Security Force into a full-fledged Kosovo 'army'. This step was a gross violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1244, aimed at seriously aggravating the situation in the Balkans, fraught with a recurrence of an armed conflict in the region," the ministry said.
It said the EU's mediating role in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue had failed, adding that Moscow hoped international forces in Kosovo would take measures to disband so-called Kosovo 'army'.
Commenting on the move, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Slavenko Terzic called it in his interview to Sputnik "a very serious and very dangerous blow to the stability and security of not only Serbia, but also the entire Balkan region".
Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 and was recognized by over 100 UN member states. The move was not, however, recognized by Serbia and two permanent members of the UN Security Council — Russia and China. In 2011, Brussels launched several rounds of talks between Belgrade and Kosovo, bringing the parties to the negotiating table for the first time since Kosovo's secession. The 2013 agreement came as a result of the EU-mediated consultations.
