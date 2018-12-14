Merkel: There is no Basis for Cancelling or Easing Anti-Russia Sanctions (VIDEO)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has held a press conference on the sidelines of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

The EU heads of state had two subjects on the table at their Thursday meeting — the EU long-term budget for 2021-2027 and mainly Brexit. On Friday, the summit has been dealing with immigration, "fighting disinformation," single market and external relations.

The eurozone difficulties, notably with the Italian and now French budgets out of pace, has also been on the agenda.

The EU summit has come to the conclusion that there is no basis for cancellation or easing of sanctions against Russia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters.

