Register
17:43 GMT +314 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gender segregation

    UK Watchdog to Outlaw 'Harmful Gender Stereotypes' in Advertisements

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The move will likely be a divisive one in British society, with some arguing that it is long overdue, while others will say that it is indicative of an increasingly paternalistic and invasive apparatus interested in restricting freedom of speech for the sake of advancing the cause of political correctness.

    The UK's advertising watchdog has announced that it will officially ban what it describes as advertisements that promote "gender stereotypes that are likely to cause harm, or serious or widespread offence."

    To justify the move, the Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) has elaborated that stereotypes in ads risk contributing to "how people see themselves and their role in society," and as a consequence can prevent people from social advancement.

    Despite the inherent subjectivity in what some people may find "offensive" the ban will cover all television and public advertisements that depict things such as men struggling with household chores like cleaning or changing a baby's nappy, or females performing less academically than males, according to the regulator. In other words, it will apply to ads where a person is depicted as struggling to fulfil a task because of their gender. 

    The move, which some will undoubtedly see as inseparable from the wider encroachment of ‘political correctness,' comes on the heels of a year-long inquiry by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) into what it ambiguously deems "potentially harmful" adverts that reinforce gendered roles, which may in turn restrict people's choices and opportunities in life. According to the Telegraph, other examples of this new media taboo will include advertisements that appear to place expectations upon the ideal male physique. 

    The ASA vaguely defines gender stereotypes as relating "to body image, objectifaction, sexualisation, gender characteristics and roles, and mocking people for not conforming to gender stereotypes." In their July 2017 report, the ASA used 157 people from across the UK for a range of interviews on the issue. But by their own admission, another report "did not able researchers to identify causality," however they say that it found a correlation between "high media exposure" and an "acceptance to the traditional belief that woman are sexual objects whilst men are sexually driven."

    Ella Smillie, who is the ‘gender stereotyping project lead' at CAP has been widely quoted as saying that the organisation's "review of the evidence strongly indicates that particular forms of gender stereotypes in ads can contribute to harm for adults and children by limiting how people see themselves and how others see them and the life decisions they take."

    CAP has however said that evidence from the aforementioned reviews did not show that gender stereotyping in ads is always an issue, or that the use of, to use that phrase again, "potentially harmful" stereotypes in advertising is a widespread phenomenon.

    Shahriar Coupal, the direct at CAP, has been cited as saying that: "Harmful gender stereotypes have no place in UK advertisements. Nearly all advertisers know this, but for those that don't, our new rule calls time on stereotypes that hold back people and society."

    The new rule will come into place on June 19 2019 and shall reportedly be subject to a 12-month review thereafter.     

    Tags:
    gender, gender discrimination, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse