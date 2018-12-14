WATCH EC Head Juncker Flip Hair of Female Official at Brussels' Headquarters

The EU leaders and heads of governments are currently holding negotiations as the European Union summit in the Belgian capital entered its second day.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has been caught on camera flipping in passing the hair of a woman at the entrance to the EC headquarters in Brussels on Friday, apparently leaving her a bit embarrassed. The heads of EU states and governments were arriving at the time for the second day of the European Council summit.

During the first day of the summit,on Thursday, EU leaders focused on an array of contentious issues that show how divided Europe is, such as the rise of a number of populist parties in the region, while traditional parties are largely trying to press with their political agendas, which show no consensus on matter like "fake news," immigration and, most certainly, Brexit.

On Friday, the summit is set to deal with such crucial issues as immigration, "fighting disinformation," single market and external relations. The eurozone difficulties, notably the Italian and French budgets, will also be duly addressed.