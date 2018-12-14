PM May Guilty of 'Complete Failure of British Diplomacy' - Ex-UKIP Chief Farage

Theresa May is trying to salvage the deal, which she agreed with the EU 27 but which dealt a devastating blow by UK lawmakers, who in their majority indicated their opposition to the current Brexit agreement.

British Prime Minister is stuck on Brexit and boxed by the UK Parliament and the leaders of the European Union, as she attempts to seal the withdrawal deal, according to the former leader of UKIP, Nigel Farage.

May's inability to extract any concessions from EU leaders on her ‘Brexit Euro-tour' showed a complete failure of British diplomacy, Nigel Farage argued.

"I think what you saw last night was the complete failure of the British negotiating position laid bare," Brexit campaigner Farage told broadcaster ITV on Friday.

I have no sympathy for @theresa_may, who has failed on every level. She will now have to threaten MPs to get her rotten deal through. pic.twitter.com/bpyyOINuIS — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 14, 2018​

Mr. Farage suggested that while Britain compromised on the deal, the time when the British PM needed concessions, the EU "just say no."

"Now they trapped her into a deal, which in my opinion, is the worst deal in history. Her prospects now of getting this through Parliament look to me about zero. She might have survived the vote of confidence two days ago but her biggest test is yet to come," Farage said.

The staunch Brexiteer, Farage, said he didn't have any sympathy for the PM, as she failed to deliver on the job of every leader — seeing the big picture.

EU prime ministers and presidents have been holding meetings at the EU summit on Thursday and Friday, with Brexit being one of the main points of discussion. Theresa May met and exchanged words with the EU 27 in hopes to gain concessions on the current deal.

