Kosovo Parliament Votes to Create Its Own Army, Angers Serbia - Reports

The authorities of the self-proclaimed republic decided in October to change the mandate of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) and transform it into a national army, despite criticism from NATO.

Kosovo’s parliament has adopted three separate laws providing for the creation of a Kosovar army.

"A total of 105 lawmakers present today have voted for [adopting the set of laws]", Kadri Veseli, the speaker of the Kosovar legislature, said.

The session of the parliament was boycotted by the MPs that represent Serbian minority.

Commenting on the vote, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that the alliance to "re-examine" its role due to the reform, adding that Kosovo And Serbia should evade any further escalation of tensions.

As the Assembly acts today, let’s remember that a country’s security depends on the quality of its security relationships – and peaceful, mutually beneficial relations with its neighbors — as much as on the strength and professionalism of its armed forces. — Ambassador Philip S. Kosnett (@USAmbKosovo) 14 декабря 2018 г.

The forces will reportedly comprise a total of 8,000 people — 5,000 active duty soldiers and 3,000 reservists. The initiative to create a regular army was criticized by Serbia, while Jens Stoltenberg warned that such actions were "ill-timed".

The decision comes amid the growing tensions between Pristina and Belgrade, as the self-proclaimed republic imposed 100 percent tariffs on goods imported from Serbia and from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed its independence from Serbia in 2008 and was recognised by over a hundred UN member states. The move was not, however, recognized by Serbia and two permanent members of the UN Security Council — Russia and China.