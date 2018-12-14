EU to Publish Details on Preparation for No-Deal Brexit on December 19 – Juncker

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – The European Commission will publish materials on preparation for the UK withdrawal from the bloc without a bilateral agreement on Wednesday, the commission’s president, Jean-Claude Juncker, said.

"The Commission on the 19th of December will publish all the information that is generally useful for the preparation of a no-deal [Brexit]," Juncker told a press conference after a European Council meeting in Brussels.

Brussels would like London to set out its expectations on the withdrawal within a few weeks, Juncker added.

"In terms of future relationship, our UK friends need to say what they want instead of asking us to say what we want," the official also pointed out.

On Thursday, heads of state and government of 27 EU member states, excluding the United Kingdom, held a meeting on the UK withdrawal process.

The summit took place amid difficulties UK Prime Minister Theresa May is facing with the parliamentary ratification of the agreement her team had negotiated.

The European Council said after the EU27 meeting that the Brexit deal reached by Brussels and London was not subject for renegotiation.