Landmark Bill Legalizing Abortion Passes Irish Legislature - Reports

The Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill now needs to be signed into law by President Michael Higgins, The Irish Times newspaper reported late on Thursday.
"This is a genuinely historic moment. It paves the way for the implementation of the service for termination of pregnancy in January 2019. The passage of the legislation allows for the beginning of a new journey. It is the start of a new era for women’s healthcare," Health Minister Simon Harris told The Irish Times.
While some lawmakers opposed the passage of the bill, women rights activists welcomed it.
Abortion has been banned by the Irish law for years with women facing up to 14 years in prison for breaking it. However, abolishing of the ban has been backed by Irish nationals at a referendum in May.
