Shots Heard in Strasbourg District, Security Forces at the Scene - Reports

Several gunshots and a police helicopter have been heard in the La Meinau district of Strasbourg, Reuters reported. There were three to four gunshots reported.
The Strasbourg shooter was earlier identified as a 29-year-old local man known to security services. He killed two people and a third person was left brain-dead. After being confronted by soldiers, the suspect fled.
Earlier, French interior minister Christophe Castaner that hundreds of security personnel were mobilized amid the search for the suspect. He also added that the suspect was first charged with a crime at the age of 13.
