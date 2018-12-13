Shots Heard in Strasbourg District, Security Forces at the Scene - Reports

Shots have been heard and a police helicopter heard over the La Meinau district of Strasbourg, media reported.

Several gunshots and a police helicopter have been heard in the La Meinau district of Strasbourg, Reuters reported. There were three to four gunshots reported.

A police source reported later that the suspected Strasbourg shooter Cherif Chekatt had been neutralised during the police operation. Another French official was quoted by AP as saying that the identity of the suspect killed had not yet been confirmed.

The Strasbourg shooter was earlier identified as a 29-year-old local man known to security services. He killed two people and a third person was left brain-dead. After being confronted by soldiers, the suspect fled.

Earlier, French interior minister Christophe Castaner that hundreds of security personnel were mobilized amid the search for the suspect. He also added that the suspect was first charged with a crime at the age of 13.