Register
21:15 GMT +313 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Austrian flag

    Allowing Double-Passports for Nazi Victims’ Descendants Proposed in Austria

    © Flickr/ mrWerner
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112

    The country’s main opposition party has prepared a draft bill that is unprecedented for Austria, where having dual citizenship is not permitted. The Austrian government had earlier announced similar plans, but all progress was stalled by the right-wing Freedom Party, Haaretz reported.

    The Social Democratic Party (SPO) is set to introduce a draft bill that would allow descendants of those who fled the Nazis in Austria during World War II to receive Austrian citizenship.

    The SPO’s proposal addresses those people whose ancestors had to leave the country before 9 May, 1945, fearing persecution by the Third Reich’s authorities or were hunted down for defending the democratic Austrian Republic. However, the blueprint excludes descendants registered as convicted offenders, war criminals, terrorists, or extremists. Descendants up to the third generation would be entitled to the privilege, which would cover a family history of about 100 years.

    READ MORE: Anti-Semitism in European Politics and Concurrent Damage Control Efforts

    The Social Democrats, who have been in parliamentary opposition since last year’s election, decided to introduce the draft bill to prompt the government, comprised of the Austrian People’s Party and right-wing Freedom Party (FPO), to stick to their previously announced plans. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz voiced his intention to implement an exemption to the prohibition of dual citizenship last month.

    “What we want to do is to give all children and grandchildren of Holocaust victims the opportunity to become Austrian citizens if they want to”, Kurz told to the newspaper The Jewish Chronicle at the time.

    Although the chancellor’s spokesperson told Haaretz that the initiative “requires complex legislation that is still in the pipeline”, the Israeli outlet claimed the legislative moves had been stalled by some of his junior coalition partners.

    The FPO, which has repeatedly had to fight off accusations of anti-Semitism and distance itself from its alleged neo-Nazi past, with Israel refusing to communicate with the party’s ministers.  Tel Aviv has frowned upon Austria's choice for foreign minister, Karin Kneissl, who is affiliated with the FPO. While not a member of the party, Kneissl has evoked criticism from Israel, for instance, when comparing Zionism and Nazism in her book, as well as for criticising the Israeli military and the country’s prime minister.

    READ MORE: Austrian Gov't Enjoys Approval Leap After Creating Coalition With Right – Poll

    Chancellor Kurz has been undertaking efforts to improve relations between the two countries, announcing earlier in November that Benjamin Netanyahu would attend a conference in Vienna centred on the fight against anti-Semitism.

    However, due to domestic political developments, the Israeli PM had to cancel what would have been the first visit by an Israeli prime minister to the Austrian capital since 1997.

    Related:

    Austrian Right-Wing Party Deletes Scandalous 'Racist' VIDEO Amid Uproar
    Austria's Resurgent Right Gains From Disillusionment with EU - Magazine Editor
    Austria's Right-Wing FPO Members Nominated for Ministers of Interior, Defense
    Austria's FPO Leader: 'We Are Not Extreme Right Party'
    Austria’s Right-Wing FPO to Enter Coalition Talks With Kurz-Led Conservative OVP
    Tags:
    right-wing, diplomacy, citizenship, Holocaust, Austrian Freedom Party (FPO), Austrian People's Party (OVP), Sebastian Kurz, Vienna, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse