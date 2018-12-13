Pro-EU Minister Says Only Brexiteers & Insects Will Survive 'Apocalypse'

Following the prime minister’s survival of the vote of confidence on Wednesday evening, British politicians have been reacting to the ongoing Tory Party crisis, as PM May meets Eurocrats in Brussels to amend her unpopular draft withdrawal deal.

Alistair Burt, a pro-EU foreign office minister, on Thursday said only insects and “Tory MPs complaining about Europe and their leader” would survive an apocalypse.

Reacting to Brexiteers’ renewed efforts to oust Prime Minister Theresa May, Mr. Burt said: “They never, ever stop. Votes against them, letters going in late — nothing matters to the ERG [European Research Group].”

“After the apocalypse, all that will be left will be ants and Tory MPs complaining about Europe and their leader,” he added, hitting out at the party’s eurosceptics for attempting to oust May.

The prime minister survived Wednesday evening’s confidence vote, with 200 Tories backing her, but the party’s ERG remains staunchly opposed to her draft withdrawal agreement.

Meanwhile, Nicky Morgan, a former cabinet minister, suggested the ruling Tory Party could split, with Brexiteers potentially opting to “walk” and launch their own party.

Earlier this week, the prime minister announced she had decided to postpone the parliamentary crunch vote on her deal until further notice.

A spokesperson later clarified that the vote will run before 21 January, in the hope of giving the government enough time to pull Britain out of the EU before the Article 50 deadline.

