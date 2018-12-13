Register
10:02 GMT +313 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A demonstrator with her face painted in the colours of the EU flag

    Finnish MP Triggers Debate by Saying EU Creating 'a new Nazi Germany'

    © AFP 2018 /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    130

    Despite criticism from fellow politicians, including Prime Minister Juha Sipilä, Ville Tavio's party, the Finns, has refused to disavow the statement about the "fascist" nature of European federalism.

    Finnish MP Ville Tavio from the right-wing nationalistic Finns party has stirred a major uproar in his country by comparing the European Union with Nazi Germany during a parliamentary debate.

    "Federalists are threatening the people of Europe and the nation state. They create a new kind of Soviet Union, they create a new Nazi Germany", Tavio said, as quoted by Finnish national broadcaster Yle. Tavio went on to suggest that the EU;s globalisation was a "new form of fascism", which the Finns were unaware of when they voted to join the EU in the 1990s.

    Tavio's statement sparked a major debate, with politicians on both sides of the political spectrum reacting strongly.

    Finnish Prime Minister and the leader of the Centre Party, Juha Sipilä, called this statement "extremely derogatory", adding that it was also "deprecating Nazi atrocities and their victims". Sipilä also urged the Finns, formerly a sidekick to the centre-right government, to retract the statement.

    "Now, this has gone way beyond the limit of what I have heard being said in this hall earlier. I'm waiting for the Finns to react. Do they accept this comparison?" Annti Lindman Social Democrats group chairman, said, as quoted by Yle. "Nazi Germany was about massacring millions of people, and starting WWII, in which tens of millions died. The entire EU was founded so that this could never happen again", Lindman clarified.

    READ MORE: Finland Distances Itself From Party's 'Unrealistic' Claim on Parts of Russia

    However, the Finns party chose to side with Tavio.

    "I understood it in the way that Tavio was aiming at the EU's megalomania, that nothing is ever enough. He didn't offend any person in particular, but criticised the entire institution as such", Leena Meri, Finns group chairperson, said.

    The Finns, formerly known as the True Finns, which is still their name in both of Finland's official languages, Finnish and Swedish, are a right-wing nationalist and EU-sceptical party. In the past parliamentary election of 2015, they scored 17.65 percent of the vote, becoming a junior government party together with the Centre and the National Coalition Party.

    In 2017, the Finns suffered a bitter schism following a change of leadership. After the election of Jussi Halla-aho as party leader, several prominent Finns politicians, including party founder and incumbent Foreign Minister Timo Soini and fellow ministers, seceded and formed the Blue Reform party. The split allowed them to retain their government posts, whereas the Finns returned into to opposition. In the latest survey, the Finns polled 9.8 percent, which is half of their best electoral performance.

    READ MORE: Finland Shocked by Migrant Grooming Gangs Assaulting Girls as Young as 10

    Related:

    'Bans Don't Help': Swastikas on Independence Day Stir Debate in Finland
    Christian Missionaries From Finland Allege Torture in Muslim Prison
    Underage 'Sugar Dating' Sparks Prostitution Concerns in Finland
    Tags:
    EU, Finns Party, Juha Sipila, Nazi Germany, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse