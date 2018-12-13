French Government Faces No Confidence Vote Amid Yellow Vest Protests

André Chassaigne, of the French Communist Party; Olivier Faure, from the Socialist Party; and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, founder of France Unbowed (La France Insoumise) movement, along with 59 members of the National Assembly — the French parliamentary body — put out a joint statement while filing a motion of no confidence against Macron's government, the AFP reported.
READ MORE: Amid Macron’s Attempt to ‘Defuse’ Yellow Vests, French Left Seeks Opportunity
The politicians’ statement claimed that the conciliatory measures announced by Macron on Monday — including a minimum wage increase, tax-free overtime pay and end-of-year bonuses — were "neither fair nor responsible" and "are not likely to respond to the anger and the demands of the French".
Last week, the “yellow vests’” spokesman Benjamin Cauchy said as quoted by the French news channel BFM, the movement wasn’t satisfied with Macron’s tax cuts and wage rises, noting that “The French don't want crumbs, they want a baguette.”
However, the vote has already triggered a response from the French government, forcing Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to set out his budgetary plans for 2019, Bloomberg reported. Philippe has said that he would detail plans for next year’s budget during his keynote speech ahead of the vote.
The vote could be postponed as a consequence of the shooting in Strasbourg that killed two and injured 13 others.
All comments
Show new comments (0)