Register
00:43 GMT +313 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session, at parliament in London, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. May has confirmed there will be a vote of confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party, in Parliament Wednesday evening, with the result expected to be announced soon after.

    UK Prime Minister Survives No Confidence Vote

    © AP Photo/ Tim Ireland
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 310

    On Wednesday, 48 Conservative members of Parliament sent letters to the 1922 Committee, a group of rank-and-file MPs from the party who hold no government office, triggering a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May.

    In the British parliamentary system, a vote of confidence or no confidence is initiated by the government itself — May's own Conservative Party. The issue is settled by a simple majority vote, which is 158 members. While May survived Wednesday's vote, the motion leaves her authority severely weakened.

    A poster featuring a Brexit vote ballot
    © AFP 2018 / John Macdougall
    May Calls Off Brexit Deal Vote Amid Lack of Tories' Support - Politicians

    May received 200 votes in favor of her government and 117 against, Sir Graham Brady, who chairs the committee, said Wednesday evening. That's more votes that she received in the 2016 party leadership election, the Guardian reported.

    As a result, no further vote of no confidence may be called for at least 12 months.

    May became head of the British government in July 2016, during the chaotic reshuffling of government that saw David Cameron resign and May be appointed to replace him in the prime minister's office after the Brexit referendum passed June 23 and the country voted to leave the European Union.

    May began to lose confidence in her government after a heated debate following the announcement last month of the results of her closed-door negotiations with EU leaders about the terms of the United Kingdom's departure from the bloc. A particularly sore point of contention was that Northern Ireland, which shares the island with EU-member Ireland, would effectively remain inside the bloc while the rest of the UK exited.

    May tried to negotiate a position between those of "hard" and "soft" Brexits; or a complete departure from the EU versus a limited relationship with the bloc. Her primary concern was limiting freedom of movement in order to stem immigration from other parts of the EU into the UK. However, the mangled situation May negotiated has created a situation in which the UK will remain in the customs union, meaning its businesses, the directives that govern weights, measures, standards and other regulations will be decided by the European Union and are regulated by the European Court of Justice.

    UK Parliament
    CC0
    'There’s No Majority for Any Brexit Deal' – Prof

    With the so-called "soft" border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, a unilateral departure from the customs union by the UK becomes impossible.

    "If we're going to remain indefinitely in a customs union… with the British economy effectively regulated by the EU, then what was the point of leaving?" journalist Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of the Duran, told Sputnik in November following the announcement of May's Brexit deal.

    On Monday, May cancelled an impending vote on the deal in the House of Commons that she was predicted to lose and returned to Brussels to try and hash out more favorable terms. EU leaders remained intransigent. Meanwhile, May's primary opposition, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, called her government "shambolic" in a fiery speech in the House of Commons Tuesday, calling on her to clear the way for more capable leaders if she couldn't handle the job.

    Following announcement of the vote of confidence in May's government, Corbyn said in a statement that the vote makes no difference to the lives of British people and that May's Brexit deal must still face reckoning in Parliament.

    The United Kingdom is slated to depart the European Union on March 29, 2019.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Draws Unexpected Parallels Between His Weight Loss and Brexit
    No Mercy as Merkel Demands Orderly Brexit Despite Showdown in London
    British Lawmakers Question Theresa May Amid Brexit Uncertainty (VIDEO)
    'There’s No Majority for Any Brexit Deal' – Prof
    Tories Launch No Confidence Vote in Theresa May's Leadership Amid Brexit Chaos
    Tags:
    vote of no confidence, Brexit deal, British Conservative Party, Theresa May
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse